Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lawlessness prevailing in Bengal under Mamata Banerjee govt: Rajnath Singh

Jalangi (WB): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday alleged that lawlessness was prevailing in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation.

He said that despite the state having a woman chief minister, incidents like Sandeshkhali were taking place.

"There is lawlessness in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee dispensation," Singh said, addressing an election rally here in Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency in favour of BJP candidate Gouri Shankar Ghosh.