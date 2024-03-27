Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Parties in power since India's independence

India's Lok Sabha elections are coming up and Narendra Modi is aiming for a third term in the prime minister's office.

With a promise to cross 400 seats in the Parliament in the 2024 general elections, BJP is eyeing a sixth win since India gained independence.

The saffron party has already been the major victor in five Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress, India's grand old party, with nine wins still has the lead.

In 1971, the INC (R) won the general elections. The party was formed in 1969 by Indira Gandhi, dividing the original INC into two - the Indian National Congress (Organisational) and the Indian National Congress (Requisitionists). Led by Gandhi, INC (R) overcame the split in the party and won by a landslide, focusing on alleviating poverty during the poll campaign.

The Janata Party, formed in reaction to the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government between 1975 and 77, managed to win the general elections in 1977, but tensions began to emerge within the party, with many unhappy with L K Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's RSS affiliations.

Morarji Desai, the first non-Congress Prime Minister since independence, saw support dwindling through 1979, and ultimately resigned. Though Charan Singh was projected as the next alternative, he failed to prove majority in the Parliament, forcing fresh elections to be called for in 1980.

The Congress again returned to power.