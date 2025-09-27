Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At UNGA, Bangladesh interim chief Muhammad Yunus calls for revival of SAARC

In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Yunus said that there is no alternative to regional cooperation among neighbours except for shared development.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 20:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 20:06 IST
World newsBangladeshUNGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us