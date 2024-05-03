Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP taunts Rahul Gandhi over Raebareli move

New Delhi: Sensing an opportunity in Rahul Gandhi leaving the Amethi seat to contest from Raebareli, the BJP intends to use the former Congress president’s switch to say that he has run away from a fight.

The messaging was prominently sent out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself on Friday when he used Gandhi’s own poll punch line of 'Daro Mat' (don’t be scared) at a rally in West Bengal saying “Daro Mat, Bhago Mat” (don’t be scared, don’t run away).

Party leaders in the BJP said that apart from driving the point home in the seats in North India, it will also weaponise the issue in South India, a region where the BJP has been focusing its energies this poll season.