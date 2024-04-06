Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress names 6 candidates for contest in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

The Congress on Saturday announced a list of six candidates who will be contesting Lok Sabha seats from Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

While Ramakant Khalap will be contesting from North Goa, Capt. Viriato Fernandes will fight from the South Goa seat.

In Madhya Pradesh, Satyapal Singh Sikarwar is the party's candidate from Morena and Praveen Pathak from Gwalior. Narendra Patel will be fighting from Khandwa.

From Dadra and Nagar Haveli's D&N Haveli (ST) seat, Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla has been given the party ticket.

More detail to follow...