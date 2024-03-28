Lok Sabha election 2024: With Rs 593 crore, D K Suresh's assets increased by 75% in last 5 years

Bengaluru: Congress’s Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha election candidate D K Suresh has declared assets worth Rs 593 crore, which is a 75 per cent increase from his worth five years ago, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission on Thursday.
Five years ago, Suresh’s assets were worth Rs 338 crore.
Suresh’s total liabilities have seen a 188 per cent increase - from Rs 51 crore in 2019 to Rs 150 crore now.
Suresh, the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural against BJP’s Dr C N Manjunath, the cardiologist credited with transforming the state-owned Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research.
According to Suresh’s affidavit, the rise in his worth is largely due to the appreciation of his immovable assets. He owns agricultural lands (many of them inherited), non-agricultural assets and residential buildings in his native Ramanagara district and Bengaluru worth Rs 486 crore. Five years ago, these assets were valued at Rs 305 crore.
Suresh’s movable assets have also gone up from Rs 33 crore in 2019 to Rs 106 crore, registering a 220 per cent rise.
While his liabilities have seen a rise, Suresh has declared that Rs 57.27 crore is under dispute. This includes Rs 55.85 crore under income tax and Rs 1.42 crore of property tax in Bengaluru.
(Published 28 March 2024, 10:44 IST)