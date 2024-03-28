Lok Sabha election 2024: With Rs 593 crore, D K Suresh's assets increased by 75% in last 5 years

Bengaluru: Congress’s Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha election candidate D K Suresh has declared assets worth Rs 593 crore, which is a 75 per cent increase from his worth five years ago, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission on Thursday.

Five years ago, Suresh’s assets were worth Rs 338 crore.

Suresh’s total liabilities have seen a 188 per cent increase - from Rs 51 crore in 2019 to Rs 150 crore now.

Suresh, the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural against BJP’s Dr C N Manjunath, the cardiologist credited with transforming the state-owned Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences & Research.