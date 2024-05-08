Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 100 years of service has entered new era: Priyanka eyes Congress win in Raebareli

Raebareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said her party's 100-year-old relationship with the people of Raebareli has entered a new era and the people of the constituency are once again ready for its leadership.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is here to bolster Rahul Gandhi's campaign from the family bastion, also said that the enthusiasm of every Congress worker and the people of Raebareli is worth seeing.