Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 100 years of service has entered new era: Priyanka eyes Congress win in Raebareli

Raebareli is the Gandhi family bastion. In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had won from the seat. This time, Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 09:33 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 09:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Raebareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said her party's 100-year-old relationship with the people of Raebareli has entered a new era and the people of the constituency are once again ready for its leadership.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is here to bolster Rahul Gandhi's campaign from the family bastion, also said that the enthusiasm of every Congress worker and the people of Raebareli is worth seeing.

''The Congress relationship of 100 years of service with the people of Raebareli has entered a new phase and the Raebareli family is once again ready for its leadership. Today, I will meet my family members through street meetings in various areas of Bachhrawan, Raebareli,'' she said in a post in Hindi on X.

As part of the poll campaign, Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to attend meetings at Thulwasa, Maharajganj, Halor, Bhawanigarh, Goodha, Tilenda, Inchauli and Sudauli --all in Bachhrawan assembly constituency of Raebareli.

In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had won from the seat. The BJP has fielded its minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2024, 09:33 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT