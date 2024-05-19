Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Abhishek affirms TMC's respect for saffron amidst monk row

Banerjee also alleged that Modi had made disparaging comments about "fish eaters" which showed his ignorance about certain rituals and religious practices followed by Bengali Hindus and several other Hindu sects and communities.

Alleging that the Modi government is charging money for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts of citizens, he said the money is being used by BJP to "run false ad campaigns of Modi."

The Diamond Harbour MP said the CPI(M) had unleashed a reign of terror in Paschim Medinipur during its 34 year rule and thousands of rival party activists were killed and their bodies dumped.

"Now the 'harmads' (tormentors and killers) of CPI(M) are donning the jersey of BJP," he said.

Earlier at a meeting at Nayagram in Jhargram Lok Sabha seat, Banerjee accused the BJP of using tribal communities as a vote bank while neglecting their interests.

He claimed that in the past five years, the BJP government had prevented their own party MP Kunar Hembram from working towards the economic development of various tribal communities.

"Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram, who joined the TMC from BJP at this meeting, recounted how every attempt he made to secure funds from Delhi for regional development was obstructed and ignored by the party's top leadership. He felt suffocated in the BJP and realised he was in the wrong party," Banerjee said.

Hembram joined the TMC in Banerjee's presence at the rally.

Accusing the BJP of inciting unrest in Junglemahal region, Banerjee said, "A year ago, our convoy was stopped in Jhargram by a mob that pelted stones at the car of my accompanying leader, Minister Birbaha Hansda. Though they were demanding rights for the Kurmi community in Junglemahal region, it was clear from their slogans, attire, and appearance that they were BJP activists masquerading as local Kurmi community members."

Banerjee emphasised the state government's support for SC, ST, and OBC communities, citing the increased monthly allowance for women from backward communities under the Lakshmir Bhandar empowerment project for poor women.

"What is Modi's 10-year report card apart from dividing people and spreading falsehoods?" he questioned.