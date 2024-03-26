JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024: 12 documents that are valid ID proofs for voting

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases , Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced. On March 20, the EC issued notification for first phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 13:03 IST

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, it is essential for all the electors to be ready with their required documents to exercise their right to vote.



Here, we will tell you about the 12 photo identity documents essential to cast your vote.

Voter ID Card

The Election Commission of India (ECI) requires citizens to produce Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the polling station before casting their vote. However, those who are unable to produce their voter's ID card may use one of the below mentioned identity proofs to exercise their franchise.

What are the other documents you can use to vote

  1. Passport

  2. Driving License

  3. Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies

  4. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

  5. PAN Card

  6. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

  7. MNREGA Job Card

  8. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

  9. Pension document with photograph

  10. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and

  11. Aadhaar Card.

What to do in case of an NRI voter?

An NRI voter must first fill Form 6A online and upload the necessary documents, after which a Booth Level Officer will reach the address mentioned in the passport to verify all the documents. In case of an error, Form 8 can be used to make corrections in the electoral roll. NRI electors can vote using their passport at the polling station.

(Published 26 March 2024, 13:03 IST)
