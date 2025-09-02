Ganeshotsava laddu auctioned for Rs 8 lakh in Nagawara  

<p>Bengaluru: The laddu prasada of the Ganeshotsava, organised by Navodaya Geleyara Balaga in Nagawara, fetched a record Rs 8 lakh at an auction on Sunday.</p>.<p>The laddu was purchased by N C Padmanabha during the Ganesha Visarjan celebrations. Organisers felicitated him after his winning bid, which drew spirited participation from several devotees.</p>.Khanapur villages uphold ‘One Village, One Ganesh’ tradition.<p>Adding glamour to the procession, film stars Aishwarya Shindogi, Bullet Rakesh and Tanisha Kuppanda joined the celebrations.</p>.<p>The tradition of auctioning the Ganesha laddu has been a highlight of Nagawara’s festivities for years, but this year marked a record-breaking bid.</p>