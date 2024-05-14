Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 39% voter voting by displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Srinagar, higher than 2019

Jammu: A turnout of 39 per cent among Kashmiri migrant voters was recorded in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on Monday.

There has been a marked increase in the number of votes cast by migrants as compared to 2019 and 2014.

However, scores of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu were unable to vote on Monday due to their names missing from the electoral rolls.