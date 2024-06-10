Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 ministers with lowest assets in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took oath for the third consecutive term after his part-led alliance NDA won 293 seats with BJP winning 240 seats.

This elections saw numerous candidates with assets worth thousands of lakhs and even crores.

The richest minister sworn in the new Cabinet is TDP MP Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani with assets worth Rs 5,700 crore.

Meanwhile, the newly inducted minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has the lowest assets with a total of Rs 0.3 lakh.

Here is a list of top five newly-inducted ministers with lowest assets: