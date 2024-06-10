Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 ministers with lowest assets in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases, to elect members for the 543 seats.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took oath for the third consecutive term after his part-led alliance NDA won 293 seats with BJP winning 240 seats.

This elections saw numerous candidates with assets worth thousands of lakhs and even crores.

The richest minister sworn in the new Cabinet is TDP MP Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani with assets worth Rs 5,700 crore.

Meanwhile, the newly inducted minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has the lowest assets with a total of Rs 0.3 lakh.

Here is a list of top five newly-inducted ministers with lowest assets:

Ahead of him with slightly greater assets are Bandi Sanjay Kumar with assets worth Rs 1.12 crore and Ajay Tamta with assets of Rs 1.23 crore.

Next in the list is Sukanta Majumdar with Rs 1.24 crore and Pabitra Margherita with Rs 1.30 crore assets.

Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM from Bihar

HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi takes oath as a minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Telangana

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP's Ajay Tamta from Uttarakhand

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath to BJP MP Ajay Tamta as minister, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP's Sukanta Majumdar from West Bengal

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar takes oath as minister, being administered by President Droupadi Murmu at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP's Pabitra Margherita from Assam

BJP leader Pabitra Margherita takes oath as minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

