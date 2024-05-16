Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 66.95% voter turnout recorded in first 4 phases of polls

New Delhi: Close to 67 per cent of 67.45 crore people have voted in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections, with the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday saying it has introduced various interventions to enhance polling in the remaining three phases of polls.

Voting will be conducted on May 20 and 25 and June 1 in the next phases in 164 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states and union territories. The counting of votes will be on June 4.

So far, the voting process in 379 seats across India has been completed. With this, the process in 23 states and union territories are over.