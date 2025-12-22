Bengaluru: BMTC to launch new metro feeder bus service

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will introduce a new metro feeder bus service on Monday. </p><p>The MF-10B route will ply between Tin Factory and Bidarahalli via TC Palya Cross, Kittaganaru and East Point College back gate. </p><p>One bus will operate on this route daily. </p><p>The service from Tin Factory will be at 8.50 am, 10.50 am, 12.25 pm, 2 pm, 4 pm and 5.35 pm. </p>.<p>From Bidarahalli, the service will be at 8 am, 10 am, 11.35 am, 1.10 pm, 3.13 pm and 4.45 pm. </p>.Issues with electric buses damaging BMTC’s image, says Minister Ramalinga Reddy.<p>Last week, the BMTC introduced a new bus service between KR Market and Nithyanandanagar via Sirsi Circle, Kengeri TTMC, Kumbalgodu, Thagachaguppe and Nalku Kamba. </p>.<p>One bus will be deployed on the route 228D. Bus services from KR Market will be at 6.40 am, 2.40 pm, 5.45 pm and 8.45 pm. </p>.<p>From Kengeri TTMC, the service will be at 8.40 am, 5.30 pm, 7.55 pm, 9.30 pm, 4.25 pm and 7.10 pm, according to the BMTC. </p>