Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul support fundraiser for paediatric heart care in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Rotary Bangalore Midtown GenNext, in collaboration with Bangalore East Round Table 27 (BERT27), hosted 'Tiny Hearts, Mighty Battles', a fundraiser to support life-saving paediatric heart surgeries. </p><p>The event featured a conversation between actor Suniel Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, highlighting the need for children born with congenital heart conditions to receive timely medical care, irrespective of financial limitations. </p><p>Proceeds from the event will go towards enabling paediatric heart surgeries through The Needy Heart Foundation and Genesis Foundation, the organisers said. </p><p>Through various initiatives and fundraising efforts, Rotary Bangalore Midtown GenNext said it had helped support more than 300 children in accessing critical heart surgeries. </p>