Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A look at scenes of voting across India during phase 2

New Delhi: Lok Sabha polls' second phase saw three generations of a family, newly-wedded couples and centenarians in wheelchairs lining up at polling stations, ready to exercise their choice. Some people even reached the stations via bullock carts to vote.
In Bengaluru, long queues were seen outside many restaurants after they offered dosas, laddus, coffee and other food items free of cost or at discounted rates to customers who had cast their vote.
A customer accepts a receipt to collect the food after showing his ink-marked finger at the billing counter of a restaurant.
Credit: Reuters photo
A polling booth in Sivni village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker constituency was decorated like a mandap and displayed traditional marriage rituals. Decked-up in traditional attires, many newly-wedded couples reached polling stations in Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituencies to cast their votes.
In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr women voters reached a polling station in on a bullock cart , playing the dholak.
Women voters play a 'dholak' as they go to cast their votes on a bullock cart, for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bulandshahr.
Credit: PTI photo
In Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi parliamentary constituency, 108-year-old Bhuri Bai, who was brought to the Gunjara polling booth in a wheelchair by her family members, cast her vote, while 102-year-old Haji Karamdin voted in Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.
A man, his son and granddaughters, representing three generations, reached a polling station at Sankand in Jalore to cast votes. They also took pictures at the selfie point in the booth.
Google marked the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections with a colourful doodle on its homepage celebrating the inked index finger, which signals that a person has voted.
However, there were also instances of poll boycott by villagers over issues such as lack of basic amenities and development works from Maharashtra's Parbhani, Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Tripura's Tripura East constituency.
To promote traditional hand-woven silk clothing of Chamarajanagar district, eight women election officers wore specially designed sarees to polling stations. The sarees also sported the line Chunavana Parva-Deshada Garva' (festival of election is the country's pride).
Chamarajnagar DC Shilpa Nag wears a Saree with Election slogan printed on its pallu.
Credit: DH Photo
BJP candidate Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana arrived on a motorcycle to cast her vote in Amravati.
BJP candidate Navneet Rana with her husband MLA Ravi Rana arrives on motorbike to cast her vote
Credit: PTI photo