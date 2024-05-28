Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Adversaries of Lord Ram have never found lasting peace: UP CM Adityanath targets opposition

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders seem to have lost their minds on the issue of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and added the "adversaries of Lord Ram have never found lasting peace".

Addressing an election rally in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, "Congress says the construction of the temple has sent a wrong message globally and should not have been built, whereas the Samajwadi Party dismisses the temple as useless. The leaders of both parties seem to have lost their minds."

"The Ram Bhakts (devotees) have built an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki in Ayodhya, a waiting room named after Shri Ram's friend Nishadraj, and a restaurant named after Mata Shabari. They have also installed a 56-foot statue in honour of Nishadraj in Prayagraj," he pointed out, stressing that no follower of Nishadraj can align with the traitors of Ram.