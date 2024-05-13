Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of polls, TMC worker killed in bomb blast

Kolkata: A day before eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal would go on polls in the fourth Phase, a Trinamool Congress worker was killed in a bomb blast at Ketugram in the Purba Bardhaman district on Sunday.

Mintu Sheikh was riding a bike on his way back home late in the evening. Police sources said that some miscreants hurled a bomb targeting him. He was injured and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Sheikh was a local Trinamool Congress leader. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party accused the CPI (M) of carrying out the attack.