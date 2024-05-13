Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of polls, TMC worker killed in bomb blast

Kolkata: A day before eight Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal would go on polls in the fourth Phase, a Trinamool Congress worker was killed in a bomb blast at Ketugram in the Purba Bardhaman district on Sunday.
Mintu Sheikh was riding a bike on his way back home late in the evening. Police sources said that some miscreants hurled a bomb targeting him. He was injured and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Sheikh was a local Trinamool Congress leader. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party accused the CPI (M) of carrying out the attack.
The CPI(M), however, dismissed the allegation and alleged that Mintu Sheikh had been killed due to internal conflict within the TMC.
Purba Bardhaman, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Asansol, Birbhum, and Bolpur are the Lok Sabha constituencies, which would go to polls on Monday in the fourth phase of the voting for the parliamentary elections.
Ten of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal had earlier gone to polls in the first, second and third phases of polling.
