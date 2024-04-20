Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akhilesh, Rahul address first joint rally in UP, claim BJP losing support of 'traditional' voters

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed their first joint election rally at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh where they sought to corner the BJP on electoral bonds, farmers' issues and unemployment.

The two leaders also promised to scrap the Agniveer scheme and conduct a caste census in the state if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc formed government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP leaders start asking for electrol when they are confronted with questions on electoral bonds," Akhilesh said.

The SP president also laimed that the saffron party had 'lost' support of its "traditional voters".