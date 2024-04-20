Lok Sabha elections 2024: Akhilesh, Rahul address first joint rally in UP, claim BJP losing support of 'traditional' voters

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed their first joint election rally at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh where they sought to corner the BJP on electoral bonds, farmers' issues and unemployment.
The two leaders also promised to scrap the Agniveer scheme and conduct a caste census in the state if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc formed government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.
"The BJP leaders start asking for electrol when they are confronted with questions on electoral bonds," Akhilesh said.
The SP president also laimed that the saffron party had 'lost' support of its "traditional voters".
"Even it's traditional supporters are openly opposing the BJP " he said, apparently referring to the protests by the Rajput community against the BJP in parts of western UP.
Akhilesh also claimed that the Opposition alliance had done very well in the first phase of polling in eight seats in the state. "Pahle hi charan mein BJP ki hawa nikal gayi hai (BJP has lost in the first phase itself)," the SP chief said.
Rahul, in his, address accused prime minister Narendra Modi of helping a few industrialists and neglecting the poor and deprived sections of the society.
He promised to scrap the Agniveer scheme, increase the MNREGA wages, double the honorarium for the Anganwadi workers and formation of a Commission to study and implement schemes for the farmers.
Rahul also said that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, if it formed the next government, would implement a Mahalaxmi Scheme in which one woman from every poor family would receive Rs 1 lakh annually through direct benefit transfer.
"We are fighting an ideological battle ... it's a fight to safeguard our Constitution and democracy ... BJP wants to change the Constitution and destroy democracy " he said.
Congress has fielded sitting BSP MP Danish Ali from Amroha, a Muslim dominated constituency. Ali crossed over to the Congress recently.
According to the leaders of the two parties, Akhilesh and Rahul are slated to address two more joint election rallies in the state. They will also be holding joint roadshows.
(Published 20 April 2024, 13:00 IST)