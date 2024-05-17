Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Akhilesh Yadav's 'fata-fatt' counter to PM's 'khata-khat' jibe

Accusing the Modi government of drowning the country in debt, Yadav said, "Now, the public is telling them that they will remove you fata-fatt, fata-fatt, fata-fatt (quickly)."

He also said that those who asserted they will not indulge in corruption themselves nor allow others to indulge in corruption (na khaunga-na khane dunga), have swallowed everything and are saying "gata-gat gata-gat".

"Sab dakar gaye aur keh rahen hain gata-gat gata-gat). They have not even burped after devouring electoral bonds," he said.

Addressing a public meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had said the INDIA bloc will disintegrate post-elections and Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will go abroad on a summer vacation 'khata-khat, khata-khat (quickly)'.

He used the 'khata-khat, khata-khat' phrase at a rally in Fatehpur on Friday also too attack the two parties.

"The dreams of 'panja' (Congress's poll symbol) and 'cycle' (SP's poll symbol) have shattered 'khata -khat, khata-khat'. Now they are planning for post-June 4 as to who should be blamed for the defeat 'khata-khat, khata-khat'. And, someone was telling me that tickets for foreign trips have also been booked 'khata-khat, khata-khat'."

Modi's jibe came in response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi often using the phrase "Khata-khat khata-khat" to claim that a fixed stipend would flow into the accounts of poor women if his party comes to power.

Hitting out at Modi without taking his name, Yadav said at his rally on Friday, "There is a very big leader of the country who feigns relationship with every place he goes (jhuta rishta)."

Pointing towards the crowd, Yadav said, "Let them also see and hear that Rahul Gandhiji's true relationship is with Rae Bareli. If 'Ra' is for Rae Bareli then 'Ra' is also for Rahul."

"Those who do not understand counting should also understand that one plus one has become 11 and the BJP has become nau do gyaraha (fled). Those who have seen the four phases of elections know that the BJP is defeated," Yadav said.

Taking aim at MLA Manoj Pandey, who left the SP and joined the BJP, Yadav said, "I heard that our second traitor has also gone there (to BJP). One specialty of the fraudster who has just gone there is that wherever he goes, he digs a hole."

SP MLA Manoj Pandey, who came out in support of the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections earlier this year, joined the BJP in Rae Bareli on Friday and sat next to Home Minister Amit Shah on the stage. Recently Shah had also visited his residence.

Voting will be held in the fifth phase in Rae Bareli on May 20, where BJP has fielded state government minister Dinesh Pratap Singh against Congress' Rahul Gandhi.