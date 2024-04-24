Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amid heatwave, EC extends poll timings by two hours in 4 seats of Bihar

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday extended the poll timings by two hours in some assembly segments in four parliamentary constituencies of Bihar for enhanced voter participation amid the heatwave.

According to a notification, the poll timing in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger Lok Sabha constituencies was from 7 am to 4 pm.

But after considering a request of the chief electoral officer, Bihar to extend the polling hours in these constituencies in view of the prevailing heatwave and consultations with political parties and other stakeholders "to increase voters participation", the EC has decided to change the polling hours in these seats, the notification said.