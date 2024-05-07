Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amritpal Singh decided to contest election at instance of 'sangat', says father Tarsem Singh

Chandigarh: Amritpal Singh was reluctant to fight elections but changed his mind at the instance of the 'sangat' or community, which wanted him to enter the poll fray, Tarsem Singh, the father of the radical Sikh preacher said.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, will fight the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in Punjab as an Independent, his lawyer has said earlier.

With Amritpal Singh throwing his hat in the ring, the Khadoor Sahib seat, which is known as a 'Panthic' seat is back in the spotlight.