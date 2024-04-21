Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Between BJP-Congress binary, regional parties in Assam bank on national parties

Barpeta/Guwahati: With a tricolor in his hands, Anupol Haloi, a worker of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), once Assam's strongest regional party, shouts 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' — the slogans most often chanted by workers and leaders of BJP during election rallies. Haloi, a teacher in a private school in Barpeta town, situated about 80km from Guwahati, was campaigning for Phani Bhushan Choudhury, a veteran leader of AGP, the common candidate of AGP and BJP in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. Choudhury is pitted against Dipen Bayan of Congress.

When asked why voters in Barpeta would vote for Choudhry, Haloi said, "People will vote for the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Assam. People here knows that a vote to Chouhdury is a vote for Modi and our CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision for development."

Polarisation politics

Barpeta was a Muslim-dominated constituency till a delimitation exercise was carried out last year and it was reportedly made a Hindu-majority seat. Sirajuddin Ajmal of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Abdul Khaleque of Congress was elected in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

But Congress this time replaced Khaleque with Deep Bayan, a Hindu candidate, while Choudhury, eight-time AGP MLA, has been fielded as BJP-AGP candidate to attract the Hindu voters. AIUDF, this time, decided not to fight in Barpeta given the change caused by the delimitation.

As BJP-Congress polarisation politics strongly takes centerstage in the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the regional parties are banking on the national parties to remain relevant.

BJP has given tickets to two AGP candidates — Choudhury in Barpeta and Jabed Islam in Dhubri, which is still a Muslim-majority seat. AIUDF Chief Barduddin Ajmal was elected thrice since 2009 and is seeking re-election this time. Both Congress and BJP, interestingly, have been dubbing Ajmal and AIUDF as symbols of 'communal politics'.

But BJP believes that the AGP candidate has a chance this time in Dhubri, given the possibility of a division of Muslim votes between Ajmal and Rakibul Hussain, a former minister and a strong Muslim candidate representing Congress.