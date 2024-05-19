Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Bhrasht Janata Party' sought to dilute Adivasi rights, says Jairam Ramesh

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", he said Jamshedpur, despite being an industrial hub, has poor transport connectivity.

The number of trains running to key cities such as Bhagalpur, Bengaluru, and Delhi are inadequate, he said.

The city had a functional airport until 2016 but despite being inducted into the UDAN scheme in 2018, plans for a new airport have failed to materialise, Ramesh said.

In January 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jharkhand Government and the Airports Authority of India for the construction of Dhalbhumgarh Airport by December 2022, he said.

"This would have been a massive boost to the industrial sector, from major players like Tata to the MSME sector in Adityapur. When the December 2022 deadline came and went, BJP's own MPs were compelled to raise the issue in Parliament. On February 27, 2023, the Union Civil Aviation Minister responded and confirmed that the project had been abandoned," Ramesh said.

Now, after much hassle, environmental permission seems to have been granted, he said.

Why has the Modi government neglected such essential infrastructure in Jharkhand, Ramesh asked.

"What happened to 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'?" he said.

"The outgoing PM's two best friends have been safe from the ED and CBI despite their tempos full of black money but Jharkhand's Adivasi Chief Minister was shamelessly thrown into jail. This is hardly surprising given how the Bhrasht Janata Party has sought to undermine Adivasi identity and dilute Adivasi rights," Ramesh said.