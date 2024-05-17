Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP has failed to convey any narrative to people in elections: Uddhav Thackeray

To a question about Muslims gravitating towards the Shiv Sena (UBT) since he broke off the ties with the BJP, Thackeray said, "We have not abandoned our Hindutva ideology, and will not do so in future. Our Hindutva is one that helps light the cooking stove in a house, the BJP's Hindutva is one that burns down a house." The BJP has been targeting Uddhav for 'abandoning' his party's original Hindutva ideology by joining hands with the Congress.