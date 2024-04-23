Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP will stop TMC's corruption and cut money culture, says Amit Shah

Referring to the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have emerged, Shah said that it is a matter of shame that 'Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, tried to protect the culprits'.

"For years, atrocities continued right under your (Mamata Banerjee) nose. To get some votes through appeasement, you are protecting the criminals of Sandeshkhali," he claimed.