Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP’s Dumka candidate Sita Soren alleges irregularities in voting process, demands re-poll

She alleged, "The delay is being done deliberately. I will write to Election Commission to cancel the voting here and conduct a re-poll."

Sita raised the issue after receiving complaints from voters about delays at booth numbers 44 and 45.

Sita, a three-time JMM MLA, joined the BJP on March 20, citing "isolation" and "neglect" by the JMM since the death of her husband, Durga Soren, in 2009.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar denied her allegations and said polling is underway smoothly across three Lok Sabha constituencies — Dumka, Rajmahal and Godda.

Kumar told PTI that if voting turnout till 11am is taken into consideration, Dumka registered 29.24 per cent, Godda 29.39 per cent and Rajmahal 30.04 per cent. "It means, average turnout is almost similar in all three constituencies," he added.

Six assembly constituencies fall under Dumka Lok Sabha seat. Of the six assembly segments, Jama recorded 30.12 per cent polling, Dumka 28.02 per cent, Jamtara 26.41 per cent, Nala 30.62 per cent, Sarath 30.31 per cent and Sikaripara 30.71 per cent polling till 11 am.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc has fielded Nalin Soren, a seven-term JMM MLA from Sikaripara assembly constituency, against Sita. Nalin cast his vote at booth 29 of the upgraded government middle school in Kathikund.