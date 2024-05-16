Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Piyush Goyal, Congress' K N Tripathi among top 5 richest candidates in Phase 5

As the nation braces for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which will see voting to 49 seats across six states and two Union territories, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch have released a report on the richest candidates who are in the fray in the upcoming phase of polls. The voting for the fifth of the seven phase elections will be held on May 20.
Let's take a look at the top 5 richest candidates vying for Lok Sabha seats in this phase of the election and what their net worth.
Anurag Sharma
Credit: X/@AnuraagJhansi
The BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency, Anurag Sharma, is the richest candidate in the fifth phase of the general elections. According to the ADR report, he has assets worth Rs 212 crore with movable assets of Rs 95.2 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 116.8 crore.
Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare
Credit: X/@sambare_nilesh
Independent candidate Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare, who is in the fray for the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, stands second in the list of richest candidates in the fifth phase of Lok Saba election with an asset of Rs 116 crore. The data analysed by ADR from the self-declared affidavit of the candidate shows, he has movable assets worth Rs 32.7 crore, while the immovable assets account for Rs 83.3 crore.
Piyush Goyal
Credit: X/@PiyushGoyal
BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is contesting from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, has declared assets worth Rs 110 crore, including Rs 89.8 crore movable and Rs 21 crore immovable assets.
Suresh Gopinath Mhatre Alias Balya Mama
Credit: X/@MeBalyaMama
NCP(SP) candidate of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra, Suresh Gopinath Mhatre alias Balya Mama, has assets worth Rs 107 crore. This includes Rs 60.9 crore movable and Rs 46.6 crore immovable assets.
Krishna Nand Tripathi
Credit: X/@KNTripathi
Krishna Nand Tripathi, a former minister and the Congress leader contesting from Chatra Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand, is the fifth richest contestants in the fifth phase of the elections. He has declared assets worth Rs 70 crore, comprising Rs 1.19 crore movable and Rs 69.7 crore immovable assets.