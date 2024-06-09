Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Pralhad Joshi invited Mallikarjun Kharge to Modi swearing-in ceremony: Report

Until late last evening, none of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders had apparently received any invitation for the oath-taking ceremony of Modi which is scheduled to take place today. West Bengal CM and bloc member Mamata Banerjee clearly stated she would not be attending the event.