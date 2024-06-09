Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Pralhad Joshi invited Mallikarjun Kharge to Modi swearing-in ceremony: Report

With Narendra Modi set to take oath as the Prime Minister of the country for third consecutive term, ANI quoted sources on Sunday (June 9) saying that BJP leader Parlhad Joshi had called Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday night inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony.
Until late last evening, none of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders had apparently received any invitation for the oath-taking ceremony of Modi which is scheduled to take place today. West Bengal CM and bloc member Mamata Banerjee clearly stated she would not be attending the event.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 09 June 2024, 06:01 IST