Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP releases fresh list of candidates

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday declared another list of six candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.
The party had given tickets to Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Nadeem Mirza and Narendra Pandey tickets from Gonda, Domariaganj and Kaiserganj seats respectively.
Kaiserganj seat is presently held by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of the BJP.
Other BSP candidates are Nadeem Ashraf, Shiv Kumar Dohre and Mehshood Ahmad from Sant Kabir Nagar, Barabanki and Azamgarh seats respectively, it said.
The party has fielded Alok Kushwaha from Lucknow East constituency, where bypoll is to be held due to the death of BJP MLA Ashutosh Tondon.
(Published 02 May 2024, 07:02 IST)