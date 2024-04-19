Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP stayed away from BJP, Congress as both parties cheated people: Mayawati

Rewa (MP): Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday said her party stayed away from alliances led by the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress since both had cheated citizens.

Addressing a poll rally here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed the BJP would struggle for victory in the Lok Sabha polls "if EVMs are not tampered."

"The BSP did not ally with the BJP or Congress as both these parties have cheated people. Both their manifestos are weak. We are fighting the Lok Sabha polls relying on the strength of Dalits, tribals, Other Backward Classes and Muslims," she said.