Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress' decision to skip exit poll debates 'unequivocal confirmation' of conceding defeat: Nadda

Cong’s decision to skip exit poll debates 'unequivocal confirmation' of conceding elections: Nadda
PTI
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 15:53 IST
New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Friday claimed that the Congress' decision to not participate in exit poll debates amounts to an "unequivocal confirmation" that the opposition party has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, he asked voters not to waste their votes in the seventh and last phase of the polls on Saturday as the Congress usually opts out when it doesn’t expect favourable results but has no compunction showing up if it thinks it has even an outside chance.

"Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them," he said.

Nadda's swipe at the opposition party came after it announced its decision to not participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on news channels, saying it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRPs.

"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a statement.

Nadda retorted, "Congress’s decision is an unequivocal confirmation that the Congress has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

Published 31 May 2024, 15:53 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJ P Naddaexit pollsLok Sabha Elections 2024

