Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM claims Congress wants to steal from OBC quota to give religion-based reservation

Lucknow: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Congress wanted religion-based reservation in the country and accused the grand old party of trying to 'steal' from the OBC quota to give reservation to the Muslims.
He also said that the then Congress government was involved in instances of paper leaks in Rajasthan.
"Congress has decided to steal from the OBC reservation quota and give the same on the basis of religion (Muslims)...Congress government advocated for religion based reservation in Karnataka," Modi said.
''The Karnataka government made Muslims OBCs overnight and robbed them (OBC)...when the judiciary rejected its plan then it is now trying to do the same from the back door,'' he added. ''The Congress wants the same thing in Uttar Pradesh. Is it not robbery?'' he said.
He said that the opposition alliance tried to portray itself as the well wisher of the OBC but in reality it had no interest in their welfare. ''Despite knowing that religion based reservation is unconstitutional, Congress is advocating for the same,'' he added.
Modi also said that his rivals had 'united' against him as they were now unable to make money out of arms deals. ''They (his rivals) are very angry...they do not want the Indian army to become self dependent....they used to make money out of arms deals in the previous governments but they are unable to make money,'' he said.
The prime minister referred to the claims made by an aide of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot that the then Rajasthan government was involved in paper leaks and said that the Congress had 'ruined' the future of the youths.
Keeping in mind the low turnout in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi appealed to the people to turn up in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the second phase of polling on Friday.
(Published 25 April 2024, 11:03 IST)