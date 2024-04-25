Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM claims Congress wants to steal from OBC quota to give religion-based reservation

"Congress has decided to steal from the OBC reservation quota and give the same on the basis of religion (Muslims)...Congress government advocated for religion based reservation in Karnataka," Modi said.

''The Karnataka government made Muslims OBCs overnight and robbed them (OBC)...when the judiciary rejected its plan then it is now trying to do the same from the back door,'' he added. ''The Congress wants the same thing in Uttar Pradesh. Is it not robbery?'' he said.

He said that the opposition alliance tried to portray itself as the well wisher of the OBC but in reality it had no interest in their welfare. ''Despite knowing that religion based reservation is unconstitutional, Congress is advocating for the same,'' he added.