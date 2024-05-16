Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Congress follows Gandhi who said 'Hey Ram' before dying, not anti-religion: Priyanka

Raebareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party follows the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi who uttered "Hey Ram" before dying and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wrong in accusing it of being anti-religion.

"They accuse us of being against the Hindu religion. We follow Mahatma Gandhi's ideal who had chanted 'Hey Ram' before dying," she said, addressing a poll rally at Chaudah Mill roundabout, about 20 km from the district headquarters.

She alleged that while the saffron party claims to be a "champion of Hindu religion," the condition of the state-run cowsheds in Uttar Pradesh remains pitiable.