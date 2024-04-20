Lok Sabha elections 2024| Congress govt backing 'dangerous' mentality in K'taka: PM Modi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister on Saturday wooed the middle class in Bengaluru, but not before asking citizens to be “very alert” about the Congress government by wading into Neha Hiremath’s murder, the Rameshwaram Cafe blast and the attack on a shopkeeper for listening to a Hanuman hymn.
“Here, the Congress government is encouraging a very dangerous mentality and ideology,” Modi said at the Vijaya Sankalpa convention.
“Here, our daughters are being attacked. Bombs are going off in markets. Those listening to bhajans are attacked. These aren't ordinary occurrences,” Modi said. “That’s why I ask Bengalureans and people of Karnataka to be very alert about Congress.”
Modi also slammed the Congress government over Bengaluru’s drinking water crisis. “Nadaprabhu Kempegowda envisioned Bengaluru as a grand city. But the Congress government, in a short span, has made the situation worse,” he said. “It converted the Tech City into Tanker City, handing it over to the water mafia.”
Accusing the state government of cutting budgets for agriculture and urban infrastructure, Modi said: “Congress’ focus is on corruption and not the problems of Bengaluru.”
The middle class -- considered among the BJP’s support base -- figured significantly in Modi’s speech. “To help the middle class fulfil their dreams of having a house, we’re providing an interest subsidy. This was done for the first time since independence. With this, our government has helped the middle class save more than Rs 60,000 crore,” Modi said.
LED bulbs costing Rs 40 against the earlier Rs 400 led to savings of Rs 20,000 crore on power bills for the middle class, Modi said. "Citizens have saved Rs 30,000 crore on discounted medicines at Jan Aushadhi centres," he said. He also claimed that mobile bills would have been Rs 5,000-7,000 at 2014 rates. “It's now Rs 500-700. So, imagine savings on this alone."
Urging voters to break all polling records in Bengaluru on April 26, Modi said the INDI Alliance has a "twisted tape record" while he has a "track record".
Modi accused Congress as "anti-youth, anti-investment, anti-entrepreneurship, anti-private sector, anti-taxpayer and anti-wealth creator".
The PM said it is "Modi's guarantee" that India will get 6G, AI, Gaganyaan and become a hub for green energy, pharma, EV, semiconductors and global innovation. "But Congress and INDI Alliance says they want me removed," he said. "I promise, I'll work 24/7 for 2047."
Modi dangles bullet train for K'taka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Karnataka can enjoy the benefit of a bullet train. "Today, modern trains such as Vande Bharat have made train travel fast and comfortable. The day isn't far when Karnataka will get the high speed of a bullet train," he said.
Modi also said only Union government projects are progressing in Karnataka. "In 2014, Bengaluru's metro network was only 17 km. Today, it's over 70 km. Soon, the Yellow Line will be completed. Work has started on the suburban rail project. You've also started benefitting from the Satellite Town Ring Road," he said.