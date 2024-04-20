Lok Sabha elections 2024| Congress govt backing 'dangerous' mentality in K'taka: PM Modi in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Prime Minister on Saturday wooed the middle class in Bengaluru, but not before asking citizens to be “very alert” about the Congress government by wading into Neha Hiremath’s murder, the Rameshwaram Cafe blast and the attack on a shopkeeper for listening to a Hanuman hymn.

“Here, the Congress government is encouraging a very dangerous mentality and ideology,” Modi said at the Vijaya Sankalpa convention.

“Here, our daughters are being attacked. Bombs are going off in markets. Those listening to bhajans are attacked. These aren't ordinary occurrences,” Modi said. “That’s why I ask Bengalureans and people of Karnataka to be very alert about Congress.”

Modi also slammed the Congress government over Bengaluru’s drinking water crisis. “Nadaprabhu Kempegowda envisioned Bengaluru as a grand city. But the Congress government, in a short span, has made the situation worse,” he said. “It converted the Tech City into Tanker City, handing it over to the water mafia.”