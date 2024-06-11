Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rakibul Hussain, who won Assam's Dhubri with record margin, resigns as MLA

On speculations that the Congress might field his son for the by-election to the Samaguri assembly seat, Hussain said, "My son has been in the NSUI. He is actively associated with the party. If he gets the ticket, it will be the decision of the party leadership." Congress had retained its tally of three seats in the Lok Sabha from this northeastern state, while the BJP won nine seats, and its allies AGP and UPPL one each.