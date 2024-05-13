Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress to focus on pro-Dalit, pro-poor stance going forward in push to get lost support base back

At the same time in Lucknow, Rahul also said he would not be against the 10 per cent privileged while championing the cause of the rest 90 per cent, which also includes the poor from the general category.

Sources pointed to the 1996 and 2014 election results to elaborate it. They said they lost 1996 because the Narasimha Rao government did not benefit the poor, the Congress’ core vote bank.

Liberalisation was needed, but it only benefitted the upper-class and the middle-class, which are not the Congress’ core catchment area, they said, adding that there was no wealth transfer for the poor. They further said that in 1996, the middle and upper classes did not vote for the grand old party despite benefitting from its policies.

In 2009, they said, some of “our leaders” felt that Congress won because of the middle class, but again the experience in 2014 was different. They failed to understand that the UPA-I’s pro-poor initiatives like MGNREGA helped them, sources said.

"Both times we lost because we catered to a section who did not vote for us. In 1996, the argument was that the Ram temple also did us in. But then how did Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati win that time?" they wondered.

In the long term, sources said, Congress will absorb the mandal, Dalit and tribal political space by becoming an overarching formation. “We will unabashedly (be) a pro-poor, pro-people party,” a senior leader said.

Once an anathema to the party, Congress is now at the forefront of the social justice movements, almost pushing the Mandal parties to the corner and even upsetting a section among its own leaders, with Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge working in tandem.