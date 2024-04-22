Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | CPI(M)'s tribal heavyweight Jiva Gavit to contest reserved Dindori seat against MVA ally NCP(SP)

Mumbai: In a surprising development, seven-time former Leftist legislator Jiva Pandu Gavit, known for leading the massive farmers’ march to Mumbai a few years ago, has decided to contest from the tribal-reserved seat of Dindori in Nashik district, Maharashtra.
Gavit, who is in his seventies, has represented the Surgana seat six times and, after delimitation, the Kalwan seat once. He is highly respected and has previously served as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
Gavit’s decision is unexpected, given that his party CPI(M) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.
In the Dindori (ST) seat, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) has announced Bhaskar Bagare as their candidate to contest against Dr Bharti Pawar, the sitting BJP MP and Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government, holding portfolios in Health and Family Welfare, and Tribal Affairs.
Dindori is scheduled to go to polls in Phase 5 on 20th May, allowing ample time for negotiations.
The Dindori Lok Sabha seat comprises six Vidhan Sabha segments: Nandgaon, Kalwan (ST), Chandwad, Yevla, Niphad, and Dindori (ST).
Notably, the Dindori constituency includes the onion belt and major markets such as Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon, Niphad, and Yeola.
"I have decided to contest in the Lok Sabha elections," Gavit announced during a rally on Sunday.
The CPI(M) leadership is expected to lobby the MVA leadership to allocate the seat to the party.
During the March 2018 march led by Adivasis and farmers from Nashik to Mumbai under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha, Gavit played a pivotal role. The march garnered international attention.
He also participated in the April 2023 march.
Gavit wields significant influence in the tribal areas of Nashik, Thane, and Palghar districts. He was just 29 years old when he was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1978.
Recognised as a grassroots leader who vigorously campaigned for the rights of impoverished tribals, he advocated for the effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act.
(Published 22 April 2024, 09:16 IST)