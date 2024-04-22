Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | CPI(M)'s tribal heavyweight Jiva Gavit to contest reserved Dindori seat against MVA ally NCP(SP)

Mumbai: In a surprising development, seven-time former Leftist legislator Jiva Pandu Gavit, known for leading the massive farmers’ march to Mumbai a few years ago, has decided to contest from the tribal-reserved seat of Dindori in Nashik district, Maharashtra.

Gavit, who is in his seventies, has represented the Surgana seat six times and, after delimitation, the Kalwan seat once. He is highly respected and has previously served as the pro-tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Gavit’s decision is unexpected, given that his party CPI(M) is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

In the Dindori (ST) seat, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) has announced Bhaskar Bagare as their candidate to contest against Dr Bharti Pawar, the sitting BJP MP and Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government, holding portfolios in Health and Family Welfare, and Tribal Affairs.