Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC bars parties from collecting voters' details for post-poll beneficiary-oriented schemes

New Delhi: In what may have an impact on the distribution of its guarantee cards by the Congress during the Lok Sabha campaign, the Election Commission on Thursday barred parties from collecting details of voters for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes, calling it a “corrupt practice”.

In letters to parties, the EC took “serious view” of the issue and said “some parties and candidates have been engaged in activities that blur the lines between legitimate surveys and partisan efforts to register individuals for post-election beneficiary-oriented schemes”.

It asked all national and state parties to “immediately cease and desist from any activities that involve registering individuals” through advertisements, surveys or through App. BJP had earlier complained with the EC against Congress distributing guarantee cards.

Those violating the EC direction will face action under Section 123(1) of Representation of People Act, 1951 and Section 171(B) of Indian Penal Code dealing with bribery.