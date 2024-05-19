Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'ECI cannot consciously remain silent': Sitaram Yechury urges poll body to take 'immediate' action against PM Modi

New Delhi: Warning that the impartiality of the poll body will be in question if it does not take action against those in top posts for violations, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday approached the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on Opposition parties running bulldozer on Ram Temple.

He also demanded action against Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Himanta Biswas Sarma (Assam) for their remarks on quota and Muslims.

Sharing his letter on ‘X’, he said, “The ECI must act immediately. ECI cannot consciously remain silent which is tantamount to the betrayal of its constitutional mandate to ‘conduct free and fair polls’.”