Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's refusal to take direct action for 'communal' remarks by top leaders dents credibility

New Delhi: The Election Commission's letters to BJP chief J P Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raises questions, as it identifies serious poll violations for which the EC has refused to take direct action.

The tone and tenor of the EC’s communication to Nadda shows that it holds the party’s star campaigners guilty of indulging in 'communal' campaigning but does not name anyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or act against anyone.

After this, the EC itself quotes 12 complaints filed against BJP and four against Congress after April 25, before concluding that both Nadda’s and Kharge’s respective arguments in defense of their star campaigners were 'not tenable'.

Unlike in 2019, when it gave a contentious clean chit to Modi amid a dissent note by one of the Election Commissioners, the EC this time has found a round-about way to deal with the complaints — putting the ball in the BJP president’s court and not directly taking the violators to task.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "none of the issues raised in our complaints against the incendiary communal speeches of Modi and other BJP leaders have been addressed by EC in today’s directive. EC is handling such grievous MCC violations with kid gloves. Meekly handing out directives to ‘maintain decorum’ etc. cannot restore its credibility."