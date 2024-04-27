Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission notifies re-election at polling booth marred by violence in Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct a poll on April 29 in Chamarajanagar's Indiganatha village where, the voting was disrupted due to violence on Friday.
In view of the violence that led to the destruction of the electronic voting machine (EVM), polling was stopped midway on Friday. The EC took a note of the same and declared the exercise null and void.
"The Election Commission hereby declares that the poll taken on 26.04.2024 at polling station no. 146, Govt Lower Primary School, Indiganatha, 221-Hanur Assembly constituency of 21-Chamarajanagar Parliamentary Constituency to be void and appoints 29th April 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking a fresh poll," said an order from Under Secretary, Awadesh Kumar Sinha, ECI.
The station has a total of 528 voters residing under Indiganatha and Mendare village limits. Over the last few years, villagers have been threatening to boycott the poll to protest against the lack of amenities provided by the governments. On Friday, too, a boycott was called on.
Election officials tried to intervene and convince some of the residents to exercise their franchise. They somewhat succeeded in ensuring the people as nine of them stepped ahead and cast their vote. However, a group of irate villagers began a protest, which soon turned violent.
"The mob aggravated, breached the 100m perimeter, pelted stones at the officials and the polling station. The rioters entered the polling booth, destroyed and burnt the election material and EVM machines. As a result, the polling has been stopped. An FIR has been booked. The matter has been reported to the Election Commission of India," the Election Commission had said on Friday.
(Published 27 April 2024, 11:31 IST)