Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission notifies re-election at polling booth marred by violence in Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct a poll on April 29 in Chamarajanagar's Indiganatha village where, the voting was disrupted due to violence on Friday.

In view of the violence that led to the destruction of the electronic voting machine (EVM), polling was stopped midway on Friday. The EC took a note of the same and declared the exercise null and void.

"The Election Commission hereby declares that the poll taken on 26.04.2024 at polling station no. 146, Govt Lower Primary School, Indiganatha, 221-Hanur Assembly constituency of 21-Chamarajanagar Parliamentary Constituency to be void and appoints 29th April 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking a fresh poll," said an order from Under Secretary, Awadesh Kumar Sinha, ECI.