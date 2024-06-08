Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | End of 'negative' politics, says Akhilesh Yadav on poll results

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that negative politics has ended and the people's issues and concerns have triumphed.

Speaking to the reporters at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said, "On one hand, there has been the victory of the I.N.D.I.A alliance and the strategy of the PDA, Samajwadi Party has emerged as the third largest party (in the election). The party has got the support of the people in a big way."

"At the same time, the responsibility of the 'Samajwadi' has also increased, be it raising the issues pertaining to the public, keeping the interest of the public in mind, while putting up our views. The SP's endeavour in the Lok Sabha will be to serve the people at the maximum," he said.