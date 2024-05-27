Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Every time you criticise Modi govt, you are termed anti-national, says Shashi Tharoor

"A year later, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated and two years later Sardar Patel also passed away. There was no one to challenge Jawaharlal Nehru. He could have taken the country in a very different direction. But he chose instead to stress the importance of our democracy, to give importance to democratic institutions that were just born and nurtured.

"He was somebody who said democracy has to be instilled and encouraged in people of India," Tharoor said.

Referring to Modi, he said, "I can say with pride if a 'chaiwala' could become Prime Minister, it is because of the democratic institutions and values laid down and instilled by our first Prime Minister over 17 years".

Baghel also said democracy has taken strong roots in this country and Nehru contributed in a big way towards that.

When asked that BJP was claiming to win 400 seats, Tharoor said some of their leaders had earlier said they needed 400 seats, a two-thirds majority, to change the Constitution.

The Constitution has been amended earlier too, but that is with consultation with all parties. They want 400 seats to change it whether others agree or not, he said.

Tharoor also said the "violation" of the "Constitution's spirit" has taken place during the last 10 years.

"Autonomous institutions have been hollowed up under the present government," he alleged.

Institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax Department, and Enforcement Directorate under the government have been weaponised to harass people and target political opponents while parliament has become "a notice board for government's decisions", alleged the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

During UPA's time, 84 per cent of bills were sent to parliamentary committees and introduced in the House after due consultation and after their recommendations. During BJP's time only 16 per cent bills were sent. They want parliament to be a rubber stamp, he said, adding "Such politics is against our democracy".

He also said that Modi does not speak about issues like inflation and unemployment.

About the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, who are part of the INDIA bloc but fighting separately in Punjab, Tharoor said the alliance was going to work on a state-to-state basis.