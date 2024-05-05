Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-Punjab CM Channi calls attack on IAF's convoy 'stunt', links it to polls

Chandigarh: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday called the Poonch terror attack in which an IAF soldier was killed and four were injured, a “stunt” meant to make the BJP win the Lok Sabha elections. The remark by the former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Jalandhar parliamentary constituency triggered a row with the BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa calling his statement appalling and disrespectful towards soldiers.