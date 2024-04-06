Lok Sabha elections 2024: Family feud to play out in Maharashtra's Osmanabad

Osmanabad/Mumbai: Intense family rivalry is expected to play out in the Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat of Marathwada region, where the fight is between Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, who is with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Archana Patil of Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

They are part of the extended Pawar-clan.

Couple of years ago, the Maharashtra government renamed Osmanabad district as Dharashiv, which lies in the Deccan Plateau.

The district houses the Tulja Bhavani Temple, one of the 51 Shakti-Pithas and the tiny village of Ter, which offers a window of India's trade with Rome in Europe several centuries ago.

It has been mentioned in the Periplus of the Erythrean Sea as Tagara and described as the most prosperous trading centre in the Dakshinapatha.

The Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat is spread across the three districts of Dharashiv, Latur and Solapur.

The Dharashiv district covers Omerga (SC), Tuljapur, Osmanabad and Paranda.

Ausa in Latur and Barshi in Solapur too falls in this district.

Independent MLA Rajendra Raut represents Barshi, while Ausa is represented by Abhimanyu Pawar, a close aide of BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.