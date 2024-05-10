Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former diplomat Amritsar Sandhu declares assets worth Rs 39.92 crore

Chandigarh: BJP candidate from the Amritsar seat and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday declared total assets worth Rs 39.92 crore, according to his poll affidavit.

Sandhu, 61, on Friday filed his nomination papers in Amritsar for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

According to his affidavit, Sandhu declared moveable and immovable assets owned by him and his wife to be Rs 10.88 crore and 29.04 crore, respectively.