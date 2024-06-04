Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | From UN diplomacy to Indian politics, a 15-year journey in Thiruvananthapuram for Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram: It was only 15 years ago that Shashi Tharoor, a renowned UN diplomat at the time, entered Indian politics by contesting as a Congress candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.

Ever since, he has remained Thiruvananthapuram preferred MP, winning four elections on the trot, including the closely fought battle with BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in 2024. This could well be his swansong from the capital segment.

Before filing his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls seeking mandate for a fourth consecutive term, Tharoor had indicated that this would be his last election from Thiruvananthapuram.

Before embarking on his political journey, Tharoor's only known election experience as a candidate was his run for the position of UN Secretary-General in 2006, in which he finished second.

Since his entry into Indian politics after winning from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in the 2009 polls, he has been an active participant in political discourse, making constructive contributions and sometimes courting controversies.