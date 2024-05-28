Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here are the candidates with highest assets in Phase 7

Out of 904 candidates, 299 candidates are Crorepatis which makes up for 33% the candidates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 13:04 IST
After two months of arduous election exercise, the final round of elections are fast approaching. On June 1, 904 candidates will fight for 57 seats across eight states and union territories.

Of these 904 candidates, 299 candidates are Crorepatis which makes up for 33 per cent the candidates.

Among the major parties, the following number of candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. 

  • 13 (100%) out of 13 candidates from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

  • 13 (100%) out of 13 candidates from Aam Adami Party (AAP)

  • 9 (100%) out of 9 candidates from Samajwadi Party (SP)

  • 6 (100%) out of 6 candidates from Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

  • 30 (97%) out of 31 candidates from Congress (INC)

  • 8 (89%) out of 9 candidates from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

  • 44 (86%) out of 51 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 

  • 4 (50%) out of 8 candidates from Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]

  • 22 (39%) candidates out of 56 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 

Let's take a look at the top five Crorepati Candidates

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

File photo of Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Hailing from Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal owns assets worth over Rs 198 crore. She is fighting from Bathinda constituency.

She was appointed as the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the Modi Government. However, she resigned from the Union Cabinet in 2019 in protest against the three farm laws.

Baijayant Panda

Baijayant Jay Panda.

Odisha's Baijayant Panda is fighting the elections on a BJP ticket from Kendrapara constituency. He owns assets worth over Rs 148 crore

Sanjay Tandon

Sanjay Tandon

Fighting from Chandigarh, BJP's Sanjay Tandon owns assets worth over Rs 111 crore.

Vikramaditya Singh

Vikramaditya Singh

Fighting from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Congress's Vikramaditya Singh owns assets worth over Rs 100 crore.

Kangana Ranaut

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency during an election campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi.

Renowned actress Kangana Ranaut is fighting on BJP ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She owns assets worth over Rs 91 crore.

Published 28 May 2024, 13:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection FAQscandidatesLok Sabha Elections 2024

