Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here are the candidates with highest assets in Phase 7

After two months of arduous election exercise, the final round of elections are fast approaching. On June 1, 904 candidates will fight for 57 seats across eight states and union territories.
Of these 904 candidates, 299 candidates are Crorepatis which makes up for 33 per cent the candidates.
Among the major parties, the following number of candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.
13 (100%) out of 13 candidates from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
13 (100%) out of 13 candidates from Aam Adami Party (AAP)
9 (100%) out of 9 candidates from Samajwadi Party (SP)
6 (100%) out of 6 candidates from Biju Janata Dal (BJD)
30 (97%) out of 31 candidates from Congress (INC)
8 (89%) out of 9 candidates from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)
44 (86%) out of 51 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
4 (50%) out of 8 candidates from Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]
22 (39%) candidates out of 56 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
Let's take a look at the top five Crorepati Candidates
Hailing from Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal owns assets worth over Rs 198 crore. She is fighting from Bathinda constituency.
She was appointed as the Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the Modi Government. However, she resigned from the Union Cabinet in 2019 in protest against the three farm laws.
Odisha's Baijayant Panda is fighting the elections on a BJP ticket from Kendrapara constituency. He owns assets worth over Rs 148 crore
Fighting from Chandigarh, BJP's Sanjay Tandon owns assets worth over Rs 111 crore.
Fighting from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Congress's Vikramaditya Singh owns assets worth over Rs 100 crore.
Renowned actress Kangana Ranaut is fighting on BJP ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She owns assets worth over Rs 91 crore.
