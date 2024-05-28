Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here are the candidates with highest assets in Phase 7

Of these 904 candidates, 299 candidates are Crorepatis which makes up for 33 per cent the candidates.

Among the major parties, the following number of candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

13 (100%) out of 13 candidates from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

13 (100%) out of 13 candidates from Aam Adami Party (AAP)

9 (100%) out of 9 candidates from Samajwadi Party (SP)

6 (100%) out of 6 candidates from Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

30 (97%) out of 31 candidates from Congress (INC)

8 (89%) out of 9 candidates from All India Trinamool Congress (AITC)

44 (86%) out of 51 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

4 (50%) out of 8 candidates from Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]

22 (39%) candidates out of 56 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Let's take a look at the top five Crorepati Candidates