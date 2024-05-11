Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Hindus must vote for party that keeps them safe: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in Palghar

"Hindus are ready to take revenge for the brutal way sadhus were killed here," he said in a reference to the April 16, 2020 incident in Gadchinchle village where two sadhus and their driver was lynched by a mob amid the coronavirus lockdown.